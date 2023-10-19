The Indian technology industry experienced a 15% drop in new job postings in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by International Business Machines with 6,592 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.
Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 55% share of the Indian technology industry new job postings in Q3 2023, down by 25% over the prior quarter.
Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology industry hiring activity
Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 55% of the total new job postings in Q3 2023 and were down by 56% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 14% and drop by 45% year-on-year, and third highest were Business and Financial Operations Occupations, which were 28% of the new job postings and 73% lower year-on-year.
Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 34% of hiring activity
The highest number of jobs were posted by International Business Machines with 6,592, followed by Accenture with 3,086, while the highest increase was at Wipro at 25%.
