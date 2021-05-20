Utmost Group wanted to improve customer satisfaction and simplify its customer-facing services. Enate’s Service Orchestration platform has streamlined internal processes, reduced processing time and improved communication with brokers.

Overview

Utmost Link (previously Generali Link) is the shared services arm of Utmost Group, serving Utmost Worldwide and Utmost Pan Europe. It delivers the middle-office operations for core life insurance business, managing unit-linked investments and funds and predominantly dealing with brokers.

The company had a goal to transform its operations and truly embrace automation, to ensure world-class results. However, it needed to do this within the constraints of existing legacy technology platforms.

The Challenge

In order to achieve successful digital transformation, and to do so in months rather than years, Utmost Link deployed Enate’s Service Orchestration platform in 2017.

The plan was to get control of the human side of the operation before beginning to deploy Robotic Process Automation bots at pace.

The Results

Within six months of go-live, after a five-week implementation project, Enate’s Service Orchestration platform delivered an 80% reduction in internal processing time and 70% reduction in end-to-end cycle times. This was accompanied by other significant customer-facing improvements, including a 38% reduction in incoming phone call volumes, despite an increase in transaction volumes, and 56% reduction in client service email resolution time. Year-on-year, SLA for frontline phone calls increased from 73% to 96% and client services overtime reduced by 75%.

The Future

“Enate’s Service Orchestration platform has had a striking impact on our work culture,” confirms Karl Nolan, CEO, Utmost Link. “Staff have been able to move from ‘fire-fighting’ to having the time to respond comprehensively. This has resulted in better service, much improved employee job satisfaction and greater confidence at key intermediary meetings. The mood music on the floor has completely changed, people are happier, and we now measure the service in terms of compliments.”

Utmost Group has since extended its use of Enate into Utmost Worldwide and Utmost Pan Europe and is continuing to orchestrate Utmost Link’s combined human and bot resources, helping to deploy more bots at pace Free Whitepaper The Hybrid Workforce This whitepaper looks at the emergence and evolution of the hybrid workforce. It provides business leaders with insight into developing trends in service management and process orchestration. This knowledge will allow them to plan and strategise more effectively, increasing the efficiency of business systems, reducing costs and improving customer experience. The whitepaper includes a Q&A with Kit Cox, CEO of Enate, a leading provider of process orchestration solutions.



By clicking the “Submit” button above, you accept the Terms & Conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Enate Privacy Policy



We will also collect and use the information you provide for carefully considered and specific purposes, where we believe we have a legitimate interest in doing so, for example to send you communications about similar products and services we offer. We will always give you an option to opt out of any future communications from us. You can find out more about our legitimate interest activity in our privacy policy here. ‘We’ includes Verdict Media Limited and other GlobalData brands as detailed here.