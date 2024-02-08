SIM cards could further prevent identity fraud. Credit: Josep Suria/shutterstock

SIM cards could soon be the future of online fraud protection following telecoms industry body, the GSMA’s, unveiling of a new ‘SIM swap’ application programmable interface (API) as part of its open gateway initiative to help businesses and developers protect their clients’ online identities.

The GSMA unveiled this API in partnership with Spanish telecom operators Orange and Telefónica as well as Vodafone.

The API allows businesses to confirm a smartphone user’s identity through the SIM card inserted into the device, rather than relying upon one-time passwords (OTPs).

This API can check whether a mobile device’s SIM card has been changed recently, making it easier to safely determine the correct identity of the user.

Analysts at research company GlobalData Emma Mohr-McClune and Gary Barton are positive about the future of this API, stating that it intelligently addresses real-time fraud concerns.

“This launch is a European-first and very much a pioneer case study for the entire GSMA Open Gateway initiative,” write Mohr-McClune and Barton in an analyst blog dated 6 February, “….. Linking the mobile device identity request directly to the SIM takes away the need for user to receive and input OTPs.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“The process is smoother and quicker for the end user, but on its own, it does not protect against identity theft,” they write, explaining that SIM cards can be cloned and then wrongly associated with an individual user.

This concern about cloned SIMs can be alleviated by cross-referencing identity requests against any recent SIM changes to add a further security check point.

“It is interesting to note that of the pioneer universal API launches to date, security and fraud offset for financial or commerce platforms, institutions and banks and are clearly a popular use case choice,” they wrote, referring to demos during the 2023 Mobile World Congress which primarily targeted industrial enterprises and the media.

Whilst they state that no singular API can entirely eradicate the threat of identity fraud, the GSMA’s new SIM API offers a vital ounce of security at the point that is often the most vulnerable in fraud- the human level.

“Many of the biggest cases of fraud and corporate data theft have occurred as a result of bad actors gaining access to systems through the use of illegally obtained but legitimate user credentials,” explain Mohr-McClune and Barton.

Overall, both Mohr-McClune and Barton concluded that the GSMA’s new SIM API was a “powerful showcase” for its open gateway initiative and had good timing for its release just ahead of the 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Security matters, and online fraud is one of the biggest – and growing – drag factors on the global economy,” they concluded, “This level of relevance will grab the attention of developers and enterprise customers.”