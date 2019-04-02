Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

While a recently discovered flaw in Huawei’s Matebook laptops might not have been intentionally added with malicious intent, the Chinese technology company still poses a threat, a cybersecurity expert has insisted.

Researchers at Microsoft discovered a security flaw in a driver for Huawei’s device manager software, PCManager, last week. It was found that the software provided administrative rights to accounts without superuser privileges.

This presented a similar backdoor to EternalBlue, an exploit developed by the United States’ National Security Agency, which led to the widespread and costly WannaCry ransomware attack.

Huawei has since patched the vulnerability, having been notified by the researchers.

PCManager backdoor highlights Huawei threat

Despite the United States’ warnings that Huawei may be used by the Chinese government to spy on foreign nations, there is nothing to suggest that the backdoor was intentionally added to the software.

Yet, according to Oleg Kolesnikov, vice president of threat research and head of Research Labs at Securonix, while the vulnerability may not expose Huawei as a state actor, it does expose its lacking security practices:

“While there currently is no direct evidence that the software security issues were intentionally added for Huawei’s driver code to be leveraged for a malicious backdoor, these vulnerabilities appear to align with the earlier National Cyber Security Centre, GCHQ, etc. report regarding Huawei products and the lack of proper software security practices in the Huawei’s approach to software engineering likely significantly increasing the risk to the operators.”

The Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC)’s annual report concluded that it has identified “concerning issues in Huawei’s approach to software development”. It was stated that “no material progress has been made” by the company on cybersecurity and “further significant technical issues have been identified in Huawei’s engineering processes” since last year, which has added new risks in the UK’s telecommunications networks.

According to Kolesnikov, the PCManager discovery shows the difficulty in determining whether security vulnerabilities are a result of “an intentional backdoor vs unintentional error”. Yet, regardless of intent, Huawei has put its customers at risk of attack.

“Had Huawei developers followed the proper software security design, development, and testing processes when implementing the MateBookService and the corresponding driver software components IRP/IOCTL functionality, chances are that the software security issues reported could have been mitigate and/or addressed proactively.”

Need for further testing

Given the security concerns aimed at Huawei, the discovery of one vulnerability means that there are likely others lurking around in the company’s products waiting to be exploited.

“Where there is one, there is often much more to find,” Kolesikov believes. But thorough software security analysis and more focus on safety and security in the development stage could help to discover these vulnerabilities and safeguard against future exploitation from those with malicious intent.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

“It is critical not only to have the ability to perform an in-depth software and hardware security analysis related to the vulnerabilities, but also to ensure that the proper software development process and best practices are in place since software vulnerabilities often do not occur in isolation,”

Read more: Meet vxCrypter: the bizarre ransomware that tidies up victim’s files as it encrypts