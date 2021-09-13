Concept: Indian healthcare company Hunjan hospital has partnered with American medical devices manufacture Stryker to launch Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted Surgery system to assist surgeons to improve the accuracy of knee replacement surgeries.

Nature of Disruption: The Mako surgical robotic system can help surgeons to create a 3D model of the damaged joint using the patient’s CT scan to understand the damage and work on a suitable course of action. It gives a personalized digital surgical plan to match each patient’s requirement. Such planning can help in choosing the best course of action and decide the bone cuts and alignments of the implant. The system also gives out a modified surgery plan during surgery in case something goes wrong. Once the plan is finalized, the system assists surgeons to perform the surgery with precision in the operation theatre. Stryker claims that the robotic arm is made as such that it cannot move outside its virtual boundary. This enables surgeons to stay within the boundary and perform surgeries that ensure accurate bone cuts, alignments of implants, and protection against any damage to soft tissues.

Outlook: According to the Mayland’s Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, knee replacement surgery is one of the most common types of joint replacement surgery carried out in the world, with more than 150,000 surgeries per year in India alone. In conventional surgeries, accuracy is dependent on the knowledge and expertise of surgeons. Moreover, every patient has different bone anatomy and has a different degree of damage to the diseased joint. Stryker boasts that with its Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted technology, surgeons can be in a better position to make precise cuts required and ensure a successful surgery without any tissue damage and bone preservation. The medical company claims that using its robotic system, patients can have a smooth surgery, less post-operative pain, speedy recovery, and quick discharge.