IBM also announced a new partnership with Hugging Face. Credit: Carson Masterson on Unsplash.

US technology giant IBM has announced the launch of Watsonx, an artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform to help enterprises integrate AI into their operations.

IBM, which entered the AI market over a decade ago by launching Watson, is now trying to ride the AI wave with this new offering.

The company said that Watsonx is an AI development studio for businesses that will enable them to “train, tune, and deploy” AI models, including machine learning and foundational models.

Watsonx will provide access to a data repository to facilitate the collection and refinement of data used for training and fine-tuning, a set of tools for AI governance, AI code generator and AI models that are being trained on a variety of data, the company said.

IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said: “With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever. Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient.

“We built IBM Watsonx for the needs of enterprises so that clients can be more than just users, they can become AI advantaged. With IBM Watsonx, clients can quickly train and deploy custom AI capabilities across their entire business, all while retaining full control of their data.”

IBM also announced a new collaboration with Hugging Face, which was valued at $2bn last year, to offer open-source AI models.

SAP, NASA, Wix, and PyTorch are among the clients and partners on the initiative, and the platform will be accessible in the third quarter, reported CNBC.

Krishna opines that sectors such as customer service, purchasing, cybersecurity, and parts of supply chains and IT operations will be the easiest to integrate these new AI technologies into.

They will specifically replace “more repetitive, back-office processes,” he added.