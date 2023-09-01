The collaboration is aimed at driving growth and productivity for the client base of IBM and Salesforce. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Technology companies IBM and Salesforce have formed a partnership to aid enterprises in deploying generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for business transformation.

The collaboration is aimed at driving growth and productivity for the companies’ shared client base.

Under the alliance, IBM Consulting will assist clients in implementing Salesforce AI solutions such Einstein, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Slack

Salesforce’s AI solutions will be complemented by IBM watsonx, an AI and data platform for enterprises that said to be capable of unlocking data in backend systems to enhance experience.

Clients will also gain access to a variety of other AI solutions, such as IBM Data Classifier, an AI-powered tool that streamlines the data mapping process.

IBM Consulting global managing partner of generative AI Matt Candy said: “Through our collaboration with Salesforce, we can help empower enterprise clients to scale and accelerate the adoption of generative AI that will support them to meet their business needs.”

Salesforce EVP and general manager, global alliances and channels Steve Corfield said: “Companies are embarking on a transformative journey fueled by generative AI. Salesforce partners like IBM Consulting play an important role in helping businesses use Salesforce’s AI, data, and CRM technologies to connect with their customers on a new level.

“Bringing Salesforce and IBM innovations together will help transform the way companies deliver personalised, engaging experiences.”

Last month, IBM signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of The Weather Company to Francisco Partners.