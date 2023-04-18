The product will assist organisations in streamlining product lifecycles. Credit: Siemens

Siemens Digital Industries Software has teamed up with IBM to develop a software solution for systems engineering, service lifecycle management, and asset management.

The combined software platform will assist organisations in streamlining product lifecycles and improve traceability across processes.

It will also enable companies in prototyping and testing ideas much earlier in the development process.

The SysML v1 standards-based suite of engineering software will link domains such as mechanical, electronics, electrical and software engineering.

“The goal is to help organisations speed innovation and time to market which can lead to improved quality and lowered costs,” the companies said in their press statement.

From early design and manufacture to operations, maintenance, update, and end-of-life management, the combined product will cover the entire product lifespan.

Siemens Digital Industries Software president and CEO Tony Hemmelgarn said: “Together, Siemens and IBM will deliver a simulation-driven systems and software engineering solution that is designed to cover the full operational lifecycle.

“This can empower our customers to innovate by helping to reduce product development costs, drive continuous improvement and create operational efficiencies across the extended enterprise throughout the product’s operation lifecycle.”

For the development of the combined software solution, the companies will integrate their respective offerings.

Initially, Siemens’ Teamcenter software and Capital software will be integrated with IBM Engineering System Design Rhapsody for systems engineering. To support an integrated digital thread between service engineering, asset management, and services execution, the firms have also linked IBM’s Maximo Application Suite for asset management with Siemens’ Teamcenter software.