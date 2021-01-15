Computing giant IBM has announced it is acquiring cloud professional and managed services provide Taos.

The acquisition is intended to further advance IBM’s cloud migration and transformation capabilities. Taos briings 30 years of experience in the cloud professional services market, which is expected to be worth $200bn by 2024.

The company, headquartered in San Jose, California, has forged partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure and is recognised as an industry leader. The company is one of the largest multi-cloud consulting and managed services firms in North America.

The Covid-19 pandemic and rise of remote working has meant that many businesses are shifting their operations to the public cloud. In IBM’s Q3 results, published in October 2020, it reported a “strong performance” in its cloud computing division.

“Taos adds the deep expertise, public cloud partnerships and innovative solutions needed to drive growth and adoption of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform throughout the Americas,” said John Granger, senior vice president of cloud application innovation and chief operating officer, IBM Global Business Services.

“The platform gives enterprises the freedom to choose from multiple providers to best meet their business and IT needs, and we are committed to helping our clients successfully navigate their open hybrid cloud journeys with those providers.”

Financial details of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, have not been disclosed.

“Our laser-like focus on helping clients migrate to the cloud, modernize multi-cloud platforms, and manage hybrid cloud environments over the past several years is a natural fit with IBM Global Business Services,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of Taos. “Our team brings over 300 certifications with leading public clouds to serve clients throughout North America.”

According to GlobalData’s deals database, 938 cloud acquisitions were completed globally in 2020.

