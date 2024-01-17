The $90 million transaction will further solidify IBS Software’s position in the hospitality market. Credit: Shutterstock/thodonal88

IBS Software has inked a deal to acquire the hotel and travel technology provider, Above Property Services (APS), for £90m.

The deal aims to strengthen IBS Software’s brand and also lays the groundwork for an expansion within the hospitality industry.



The acquisition will allow IBS Software to offer a unified platform in the hospitality sector, seamlessly managing the customer journey from booking to fulfilment for global hotel chains, resorts, and gaming markets.

This strategic move comes as IBS Software aims to broaden its service portfolio by integrating central reservation, property management and revenue management systems.



With this development, IBS Software is expanding its existing booking engine and distribution platform. Currently, it is employed by over 36,000 hotels worldwide.



APS, founded in 2012 by Aaron Shepherd, provides hotel software with a cloud-native microservices platform, and streamlining operations.



Aaron Shepherd, APS Founder and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that it aligns with the shared vision of accelerating transformation in travel and hospitality: “Today’s news gives APS customers the stability and resources of a large, multi-national travel leader and will give IBS Software clients and partners access to the most modern and comprehensive modular solution in the industry, ushering in a new era of growth and propelling them to new heights.”



Peter Krebs, head of travel and hospitality solutions at IBS Software, emphasized the need to simplify how rooms and services are sold in the hospitality industry: “There is an unmet need in the hospitality industry to simplify how rooms and other services are sold. Too many businesses are being held back by legacy technology that prevents them from living up to their potential.”

