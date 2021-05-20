With a 70-year heritage and headquartered in New York, USA, our client remains the world’s largest immigration services firm. A prestigious Am Law 100 and Global 100 firm, it employs over 4,000 professionals globally across more than 50 offices, all operating as established law firms or immigration consultancies, supporting and facilitating more than 170 countries with the transfer of employees worldwide. To maintain and centralise operations, the company runs a large shared service centre in India. As the business continues to grow, so too do the demands on the service centre.

The Challenge

The firm wanted to improve the efficiency of global back-office functions based in India, initially surrounding the use of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, emails and trackers for managing work across the operation. Before Enate, each team worked with multiple spreadsheets and required a full-time employee to consolidate the spreadsheets at the end of each month.

The firm wanted to produce reports seamlessly and remove the complexity of the Excel spreadsheets, which were proving too cumbersome and prone to human error to manage higher volume peak periods. Not only were productivity and SLAs affected, but team managers had no visibility of the information required to make informed decisions or manage reports back to stakeholders in a timely manner.

The Process

It was a priority to our client to ensure that Enate software could be deployed quickly, with minimal load on the business, while understanding the business goals to improve productivity and limit cost escalation.

The firm carefully devised the use of Enate for two workstreams: case processing (visa processing and requests from partner offices) and business support (day-to-day business data management activities). Following several conversations and a successful demonstration of Enate in addition to a bespoke workshop, a proof of concept was created for trials, allowing the client to test Enate’s effectiveness for their processes. It quickly became apparent that Enate would be capable of supporting their needs, and both teams worked together to ensure that the high corporate standards for compliance and information security were met.

The Solution

Enate was implemented as a service orchestration and management layer on top of the existing line of business systems, used to manage and track the demand and supply of work. Requests were created in the platform and distributed across teams, while tracking progress to SLAs and confirmation of completion.

Enate also eased the management and tracking of the annual peaks, while dashboards made reporting not only transparent but far easier to manage for the business leaders. Using the reports Enate produces, our client can now make key business decisions about how to manage its workforce, with clear views into each team identify over-staffing, under-staffing and individuals needing help and support.

Realising change management as a significant challenge, the firm started slow and steady before scaling. Business teams started with 20 users and soon scaled up to 300. Enate’s boutique approach to customer service meant that the client found the team easy to access, whether to ask simple questions or resolve more complex issues as their system evolved, providing a level of service an elite firm would expect of its suppliers.

The Result

The introduction of Enate has enabled our client to achieve up to a 20% year-on-year improvement in productivity, along with other process improvements such as introducing lean principles to cut down on waste and improve efficiencies. It has also enabled the firm to onboard more domestic business without any disruption to global support.

The firm treated the project as a technology implementation journey and identified employee partners who could evangelise about the benefits of using the system. Looking forward, Enate provides the potential to integrate case management software, introduce automation solutions including robotic process automation, and integrate with advanced technologies such as Intelligent OCR, all of which will drive further efficiency gains across the business.

In the words of one of our client's business leaders, "the more you use Enate for decision making, the better Enate is for your organisation".



