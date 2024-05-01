GlobalData estimates around 4 billion people will vote in 2024. Credit: Victor Velter/shutterstock

The rising industry disruption caused by generative AI technology could exacerbate misinformation in the run up to the many elections being held globally in 2024.

Research and analysis company GlobalData found that in its Q1 2024 tech sentiment survey, AI was named the most disruptive technology to business.

Source: GlobalData

In total, over 80% of respondents answered that AI would either significantly or slightly disrupt their industry.

The same survey also found that around 27% of businesses already reported a high adoption rate of AI into their workflows.

AI’s growing ubiquity online and in the workplace could lead to misinformation being spread online at an increasingly rapid pace.

GlobalData’s 2024 thematic intelligence report into misinformation, estimated that around four billion people will vote in elections in the next 12 months.

These include people voting in the US Presidential election, Canada’s general election and the European Parliament election.

As these elections loom, social media sites and Big Tech companies will be under regulatory scrutiny to act against misinformation.

GlobalData’s report explained that online social media sites do have the potential to democratise access to credible information and sources.

However, online sites that become polluted with misinformation can catalyse divisiveness and unhealthy debate.

In 2023, a report by non-profit political advocacy group Freedom House found that AI had been used in over 15 countries, including Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria, to spread misinformation in the run up to elections.

AI misinformation has already impacted the US Presidential election.

An audio deepfake of current US President Joe Biden was reported encouraging voters not to go to the polling stations during initial primaries. The US then declared AI-generated robocalls illegal to quell future deepfakes.

By 2030, GlobalData estimates the total AI market to be worth over $1037bn globally, achieving a 39% CAGR from 2023.