India’s technology industry saw a drop of 9.3% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 49 deals worth $414.11m were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 33 deals which accounted for 67.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 16 deals, followed by with transactions, respectively accounting for 32.7% and % of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $228.5m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $185.61m and , respectively.

India technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $350.87m, against the overall value of $414.11m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, CapitalG, GV Management Co and Sequoia Capital India’s $150m venture financing of Freshworks Technologies

2) The $150m acquisition of ETechAces Marketing and Consulting by Tencent Holdings

3) Salcomp’s $30m asset transaction with Nokia

4) The $11.87m venture financing of Expedient Healthcare Marketing Pvt. by DG Daiwa Ventures, DG Incubation, Kotak Private Equity Group, Mistletoe, Tokio Marine HCC and Trifecta Capital Advisors

5) Chiratae Ventures, SAIF Partners and Venture Highway’s venture financing of Blitzscale Technology Solutions for $9m.

