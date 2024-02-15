Elon Musk is speaking at the symposium about antisemitism, organized by the European Jewish Association, in Krakow, Poland, on January 22, 2024. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Few people who are familiar with Elon Musk have no opinion either way on the billionaire businessman.

His achievements in electric vehicles (EVs) with Tesla and commercial space transportation with SpaceX have been groundbreaking, but they stand in sharp contrast to his takeover of Twitter (now X), which has seen Fidelity International write down its valuation of the social media platform by 68% since the investment firm part-funded Musk’s $44bn acquisition of it in 2022.

Elsewhere over his career, Musk has attracted criticism for routinely overpromising and underdelivering, regularly falling foul of regulators and making controversial statements with sometimes significant fallout.

In recent weeks alone, it has come to light that Musk’s Neuralink brain implant company was fined by the US Department of Transportation for breaking hazardous materials transport rules, he has revealed that he is funding a lawsuit by Gina Carano against Disney and Lucasfilm after the actor was fired from The Mandalorian due to a social media post in which she compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust and he has been ordered to testify in a Securities and Exchange Commission probe investigation into the takeover of Twitter.

While Musk and his companies are never far from the news, how is viewed by those who work within the industries in which he is involved?

Amelia Connor-Afflick, senior thematic analyst, GlobalData

Elon Musk has undertaken groundbreaking work with companies like SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company. His ambitious goals, including colonizing Mars, revolutionizing urban transport and advancing sustainable energy, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in technology.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, Musk has faced criticism along the way. His ambitious projects have sometimes experienced setbacks and delays, such as production issues with Tesla vehicles and failed rocket launches at SpaceX. Additionally, Musk’s leadership style has been scrutinised, with some critics citing erratic behaviour on social media, his libertarian political views and controversy surrounding his handling of employee relations.

Despite these failings, Musk continues his pursuit of technological innovation, highlighting his drive and continued efforts to create transformative technology that pushes boundaries. His current Neuralink venture, developing implantable brain chips for a brain-computer interface, is pushing the boundaries of what technology can do and seems unmatched by any other ventures taking place in the industry.

John Ellmore, editor and spokesperson, Electric Car Guide

Elon Musk has successfully transformed electric cars from niche, eco-friendly alternatives into highly desirable, high-performance vehicles that compete head-to-head with traditional cars. Musk’s vision aims to create an entire ecosystem around sustainable energy, including solar products and energy storage solutions, thereby addressing the broader challenges of energy sustainability.

The company has not only accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide but also spurred major car makers to hasten their own development of EVs, effectively catalysing a global industry shift. Musk’s relentless pursuit of innovation, demonstrated by Tesla’s cutting-edge battery technology and autopilot features, has set new standards in the global car sector.

Peter Wood, chief technical officer, Spectrum Search

Drawing on over a decade of experience as a tech founder and CTO, I’ve witnessed first-hand the seismic impact Elon Musk has had across various sectors, most notably in tech and automotive.

Musk’s ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX, underscore his role as a visionary disruptor, driving forward the adoption of electric vehicles and redefining space travel. His approach to innovation – marked by bold ambitions and a willingness to challenge industry norms – has not only accelerated technological advancement but also prompted a significant shift in how traditional companies approach innovation and sustainability.

However, Musk’s journey has been punctuated by controversies, including his management of Twitter/X and frequent clashes with regulators, which have sparked debate about his leadership style and the practical implications of his visionary projects. Despite these challenges, Musk’s influence is undeniable, serving as a catalyst for change and sparking discussions about the future of technology and its role in society.

As someone deeply involved in artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation, I view Musk’s contributions as a blend of groundbreaking achievements and cautionary tales on the complexities of disrupting established industries.