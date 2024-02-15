Few people who are familiar with Elon Musk have no opinion either way on the billionaire businessman.
His achievements in electric vehicles (EVs) with Tesla and commercial space transportation with SpaceX have been groundbreaking, but they stand in sharp contrast to his takeover of Twitter (now X), which has seen Fidelity International write down its valuation of the social media platform by 68% since the investment firm part-funded Musk’s $44bn acquisition of it in 2022.
Elsewhere over his career, Musk has attracted criticism for routinely overpromising and underdelivering, regularly falling foul of regulators and making controversial statements with sometimes significant fallout.
In recent weeks alone, it has come to light that Musk’s Neuralink brain implant company was fined by the US Department of Transportation for breaking hazardous materials transport rules, he has revealed that he is funding a lawsuit by Gina Carano against Disney and Lucasfilm after the actor was fired from The Mandalorian due to a social media post in which she compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust and he has been ordered to testify in a Securities and Exchange Commission probe investigation into the takeover of Twitter.
While Musk and his companies are never far from the news, how is viewed by those who work within the industries in which he is involved?
Amelia Connor-Afflick, senior thematic analyst, GlobalData
Elon Musk has undertaken groundbreaking work with companies like SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company. His ambitious goals, including colonizing Mars, revolutionizing urban transport and advancing sustainable energy, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in technology.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
However, Musk has faced criticism along the way. His ambitious projects have sometimes experienced setbacks and delays, such as production issues with Tesla vehicles and failed rocket launches at SpaceX. Additionally, Musk’s leadership style has been scrutinised, with some critics citing erratic behaviour on social media, his libertarian political views and controversy surrounding his handling of employee relations.
Despite these failings, Musk continues his pursuit of technological innovation, highlighting his drive and continued efforts to create transformative technology that pushes boundaries. His current Neuralink venture, developing implantable brain chips for a brain-computer interface, is pushing the boundaries of what technology can do and seems unmatched by any other ventures taking place in the industry.
John Ellmore, editor and spokesperson, Electric Car Guide
Elon Musk has successfully transformed electric cars from niche, eco-friendly alternatives into highly desirable, high-performance vehicles that compete head-to-head with traditional cars. Musk’s vision aims to create an entire ecosystem around sustainable energy, including solar products and energy storage solutions, thereby addressing the broader challenges of energy sustainability.
The company has not only accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide but also spurred major car makers to hasten their own development of EVs, effectively catalysing a global industry shift. Musk’s relentless pursuit of innovation, demonstrated by Tesla’s cutting-edge battery technology and autopilot features, has set new standards in the global car sector.
Peter Wood, chief technical officer, Spectrum Search
Drawing on over a decade of experience as a tech founder and CTO, I’ve witnessed first-hand the seismic impact Elon Musk has had across various sectors, most notably in tech and automotive.
Musk’s ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX, underscore his role as a visionary disruptor, driving forward the adoption of electric vehicles and redefining space travel. His approach to innovation – marked by bold ambitions and a willingness to challenge industry norms – has not only accelerated technological advancement but also prompted a significant shift in how traditional companies approach innovation and sustainability.
However, Musk’s journey has been punctuated by controversies, including his management of Twitter/X and frequent clashes with regulators, which have sparked debate about his leadership style and the practical implications of his visionary projects. Despite these challenges, Musk’s influence is undeniable, serving as a catalyst for change and sparking discussions about the future of technology and its role in society.
As someone deeply involved in artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation, I view Musk’s contributions as a blend of groundbreaking achievements and cautionary tales on the complexities of disrupting established industries.