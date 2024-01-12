InSemi’s team consists of more than 900 design specialists. Credit: MDart10/Shutterstock.com.

IT major Infosys has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InSemi, an Indian company specialising in semiconductor design and embedded services.

InSemi, established in 2013, provides comprehensive semiconductor design services, including circuit design and Layout, RTL and ASIC design, physical design, and verification, among others.

With competence in software technologies and circuit design, InSemi serves a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics and automotive.

InSemi’s team consists of more than 900 design specialists and is known for its innovative approach and agility.

Financial details and other terms and conditions of this transaction have not been disclosed.

Through this strategic investment, Infosys aims to bolsters its engineering research and development (R&D) capabilities.

In addition, this strategic investment is expected to deliver niche design skills at scale, complementing Infosys’ existing AI/Automation platforms and industry partnerships.

This move will also allow Infosys to enhance its existing capabilities in the semiconductor ecosystem, aligning with its Chip-to-Cloud strategy.

It is anticipated to expedite product development for Infosys’ clients by offering end-to-end solutions.

Infosys executive vice president and co-delivery head Dinesh R said: “With the advent of AI, Smart devices, 5G and beyond, electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems creates unique differentiator.

“InSemi is a strategic investment as we usher a next wave of growth and a leadership position in Engineering R&D.”

InSemi co-founders Shreekanth Sampigethaya and Arup Dash said: “With Infosys as our catalyst, it creates a synergistic combination that allows us to scale and bring the power of AI and Engineering R&D and next-generation technology to global clients, expanding across industry sectors.”

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.