Infosys, an Indian IT services provider, has signed a $454m deal to accelerate the digital transformation of Nordic lender Danske Bank.

The five-year agreement, which can be renewed for up to three years, is aimed at enhancing Danske Bank’s customer experience, operations and technology.

Danske Bank, which has its headquarters in Denmark, offers financial services to both individuals and businesses.

Infosys will also purchase Danske Bank’s Indian IT facility, which employs more than 1,400 people, as part of this partnership.

The IT company plans to leverage the Infosys Topaz suite of artificial intelligence-first services, solutions, platforms, experience design, and operational support services to enhance the bank’s IT operations and capabilities.

Infosys CEO & managing director Salil Parekh said: “We are delighted to bring our rich experience in financial services transformation to work for Danske Bank and help the bank accelerate its strategic growth agenda.

“Infosys will collaborate with Danske Bank to strengthen their core business with greater digital, cloud and data capabilities. This will help Danske Bank create more value for their customers using powerful advances in AI, including generative AI.”

Danske Bank chief operating officer Frans Woelders said: “We have a strong starting point, and we want to further accelerate our digital and technology transformation.

“Infosys has the tools, experience, and expertise to support us in accelerating our transformation using cloud and AI technologies. Given Infosys’ global presence and scale, this collaboration will also give us access to wider talent pools and capabilities.”

Last month, UK-based energy giant bp selected Infosys to be its partner for development, modernisation, management, and maintenance.