The alliance aims to modernise bp’s application landscape. Credit: AVM Images via Shutterstock.

Infosys, an Indian IT services major, has been selected by UK-based energy company bp to be their partner for end-to-end application services.

The deal, which builds on the firms’ existing partnership spanning over two decades, is valued at around $1.5bn, reported the Times of India.

bp and Infosys aim to modernise bp’s application landscape to improve business resilience, capitalise on operational efficiencies, and establish adaptable and agile processes that foster faster innovation.

bp EVP, innovation and engineering’s Leigh-Ann Russell said: “We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations.

“Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth for the future.”

Among Infosys’ other important clients in the energy and utilities sector are Aramco, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and Shell.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said: “As we see global momentum in energy transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximise operational efficiency is a key business imperative.

“We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp. Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp’s operational landscape and drive business growth.”