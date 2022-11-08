Infosys’s IT hiring activity declines 4.9% in October 2022

India-based company Infosys IT hiring declined 4.9% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.57% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 50.56% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.16% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Infosys IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Infosys, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.45% in October 2022, and a 16.46% rise over September 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 13.39% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 58.53%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.24% in October 2022, a 3.26% drop from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Infosys

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 53.42% share, which marked a 47.51% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.38%, registering a 72.39% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.9% share and a flat growth over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.3% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 38.69% share in October 2022, a 56.52% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 16.37% share, up 77.42% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 13.54% share, an increase of 82% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Infosys IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.31%, up by 2.49% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.25% share, a decline of 55.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 4.76% share, up 255.56% over September 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.18%.