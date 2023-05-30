The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, having an impact on 3D navigation interfaces, as these technologies can be used to improve gesture recognition accuracy or generate more realistic 3D environments through techniques like neural style transfer and growing importance of technologies such as 3D modelling and rendering software, virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality (AR) devices and gesture recognition technology. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: 3D navigation interfaces.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning, PCI power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

3D navigation interfaces is a key innovation area in technology

3D navigation interfaces refer to interface designs that enable users to interact with a three-dimensional environment using various input methods, such as gestures or voice commands. Such interfaces are widely employed in virtual reality (VR) applications, video games, and other immersive user experiences.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of 3D navigation interfaces.

Key players in 3D navigation interfaces – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to 3D navigation interfaces

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in 3D navigation interfaces, Apple leads with a total of 105 patents filed. The company’s patents are aimed at an integrated map and navigation programme, providing a first operational mode for browsing and searching a map. The programme has a second operational mode for providing a navigation presentation that provides a set of navigation directions along a navigated route by reference to the map. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and Zenrin.

In terms of geographical reach, Baidu leads the pack, followed by Alphabet and Zenrin. In terms of application diversity, Hyundai Motor Group holds the top position, followed by Alarmcom and NVIDIA.

The 3D navigation interfaces provide users with an immersive and intuitive experience, particularly in applications such as VR and gaming. By enabling users to interact with a three-dimensional environment using various input methods, 3D navigation interfaces can increase user engagement and retention, improve the visualisation and understanding of complex data, and enhance accessibility for users with disabilities.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.