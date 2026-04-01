Enterprises today rely on network connectivity that is always on, continuously available and free from disruption. Anything less simply doesn’t suffice. Tata Communications continues to push the boundaries on how enterprises design and manage their network infrastructure with the launch of the IZO™ Data Centre Dynamic Connectivity platform.

This software-defined solution introduces self-healing capabilities, enabling resilient, always-on performance for mission-critical workloads. Traditional enterprise networks, once built for predictable traffic and stable workloads, are now being reshaped by surging data volumes from AI-enabled applications, multi-cloud adoption, and increasingly global operations – demanding networks that are far more agile, intelligent and adaptive.

Tata Communications has built its go-to-market strategy around flexibility, digital-first engagement, targeting large enterprises and multinational organisations with a cloud-like consumption-based connectivity model that moves beyond the constraints of traditional telco offerings.

Tata Communications has come out swinging with a range of features that will help enterprises transform the way they connect to data centres. Its new Dynamic Connectivity platform introduces on-demand, software-defined provisioning that allows organisations to instantly scale bandwidth and establish secure connections across multiple cloud and data centre environments. With enhanced automation and API-enabled controls, customers gain real-time visibility and greater command over their network infrastructure, reducing latency and operational complexity. The platform supports scalable on-demand bandwidth speeds of up to 100G and incorporates customer-defined path control, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty requirements while optimising latency. Combined with near-zero service disruption and 100% uptime for data centre connectivity, enterprises can operate with confidence, knowing their connectivity is robust and dependable. The solution is further strengthened by its subsea fibre network, connecting 44 data centres across 26 cities in five continents, including Europe, North America and Asia, with continued expansion on the horizon.

Brendan Swan, senior analyst at GlobalData said: “The launch of this new solution has the potential to reshape the global enterprise connectivity landscape by accelerating the shift to

become fully programmable, consumption-based networking. By simplifying network management and giving customers more direct control, Tata Communications is narrowing the gap between traditional telecom services and cloud native infrastructure. The emphasis on on-demand, customer-defined routing, and near real-time adaptability raises the bar on how connectivity services are designed and delivered.”

“This shift in the market is less about basic connectivity but more about real-time visibility and autonomous networks. Traditional networking models have limited visibility and are more reactive when it comes to network management. To remain relevant, connectivity providers must prioritise real-time end-to-end network visibility, providing customers with continuous insights into performance, traffic flows and potential areas of network failure.”

“Operators continue to execute their Network-as-a-Service strategies, offering such tools including Orange Business’s Click, Telefónica’s Eye portal and Tata Communications IZO Multi Cloud. Tata Communications’ TCx platform provides real-time analytics through its programmable interfaces to meet its customers’ expectations, while embedding AI-driven self-healing capabilities. As others talk up automation and self-healing capabilities, the company has taken the bold step to offer 100% uptime commitment.”

Swan concludes: ”This really marks a shift in enterprise connectivity. Providers that align technology and operational control to this new model will remain relevant; those that choose to rely on legacy approaches risk being left behind.