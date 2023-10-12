The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the need for prolonged battery life and improved network efficiency, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced signaling and protocol enhancements to allow devices to enter low-power states during periods of inactivity, conserving energy without compromising connectivity, which is crucial for the proliferation of IoT devices and the seamless integration of mobile technology into various industries. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on 5G in technology: LTE discontinuous reception (DRX). Buy the report here.

LTE discontinuous reception (DRX) is a key innovation area in 5G

LTE discontinuous reception (DRX) is an energy-conserving method implemented in LTE networks, enabling user devices to enter a low-power state when there’s no data communication from the base station, effectively lowering energy usage.

According to GlobalData, there are 210+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of LTE discontinuous reception (DRX).

Key players in LTE discontinuous reception (DRX) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

Among the companies innovating in LTE discontinuous reception (DRX), Intel is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patent pertains to legally intercepting a proximity service, such as device-to-device (D2D) communication, provided to user equipment (UEs). For instance, a method involves an evolved Node B (eNB) sending a proximity service setup message to a first UE to establish D2D communication with a second UE. Subsequently, the eNB transmits a lawful interception message to either the first UE or the second UE to facilitate legal interception of the D2D communication. The eNB then receives packets related to the D2D communication from the first UE or the second UE and conveys these received packets from both UEs to the core network (CN) for duplication. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Qualcomm and Apple.

In terms of application diversity, Intel leads the pack, while Apple and Ofinno Technologies stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Sun Patent Trust held the top position, followed by Intel and InterDigital.

LTE discontinuous reception (DRX) plays a crucial role in power efficiency within 5G technology. By allowing user devices to periodically enter a low-power sleep mode when there is no data transmission, it significantly extends battery life, making it especially important for IoT devices and mobile devices striving for optimal power management.

LTE discontinuous reception (DRX) plays a crucial role in power efficiency within 5G technology.

