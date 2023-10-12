The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for uninterrupted internet access, especially in densely populated areas and environments with high mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced signaling protocols, intelligent handoff algorithms, and the integration of multiple network interfaces within devices. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on 5G in technology: network handoff management. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Network handoff management is a key innovation area in 5G

Network handoff management is the smooth transition of a user’s connection from one network to another while they are on the move within the coverage area. This entails choosing the most suitable network considering aspects like signal strength, data speed, and available services. The objective is to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity, avoiding dropped calls or disruptions in data transmission during the handoff process.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 270 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of network handoff management.

Key players in network handoff management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to network handoff management

Among the companies innovating in network handoff management, Qualcomm is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patent focuses on some technologies that let a mobile device keep talking to one network while quietly listening to others. This way, it can keep track of different networks without causing common problems like slowing down or losing track. This is handy for tasks like catching messages from other networks while still communicating with the main one. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Apple.

In terms of application diversity, Meta Platforms leads the pack, while Intel and Apple stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Meta Platforms held the top position, followed by Intel and InterDigital.

Network handoff management is crucial in 5G technology as it ensures uninterrupted connectivity when users move between different coverage areas. It allows for seamless transitions between networks, providing a smooth and continuous user experience for tasks like streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing.

