The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and growing importance of technologies such as DNA computing, cellular computing, neural networks, and cellular automata. The convergence of AI and biological computing models, enable researchers to leverage AI techniques and computational models to gain deeper insights into biological systems, accelerate drug discovery and personalised medicine, enhance data availability and integration, and develop innovation solutions in various domains of biological computing. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Biological computing models.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks, and generative adversarial networks (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Biological computing models is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Biological computing models are models that employ living organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and cells, to execute computational tasks. These models have diverse applications, such as computing, communication, data storage, and drug administration. Biological computing models frequently involve manipulation of genetic material to create modified organisms capable of carrying out specific functions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 150+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of biological computing models.

Key players in biological computing models – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to biological computing models

International Business Machines (IBM) is a leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at generating methods and apparatus for combining independently evolved neural networks in a distributed environment. A neural network classification method, system, and computer programme product include selecting a set of models for combination based on scenario descriptors of existing models that best match with a requirement to generate a new model without requiring training data for the new model, where the existing models are trained for different data features.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Strong Force Iot Portfolio 2016 and Alphabet.

In terms of geographic reach, Styker leads the pack, followed by Acusensus and Hyperfine Research. In terms of application diversity, Histide holds the top position, followed by Stryker and Heartflow.

Biological computing models have the potential for highly parallel and energy-efficient computations and the ability to leverage the intrinsic capabilities of living organisms for diverse applications such as healthcare, environmental monitoring and biotechnology. They also have the potential to adapt and evolve over time, making them well-suited for dynamic environments and enabling the development of self-learning and self-optimising systems.

