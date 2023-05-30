The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and growing importance of technologies such as numerical methods and simulation, fractal analysis, computer simulations and data analysis, and time series analysis. The chaos model is a concept used in various fields, including mathematics, physics, and computer science, to describe complex and unpredictable systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Chaos models.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Chaos models is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Chaos models refer to mathematical representations of dynamic systems that demonstrate chaotic behaviour. This behaviour may seem random or unpredictable, but it is actually governed by deterministic principles. Such systems are often extremely sensitive to initial conditions and exhibit a diverse array of complex behaviours as time progresses. These behaviours include bifurcations, fractals, self-replication, and strange attractors. Chaos models find applications in various scientific and engineering disciplines, including physics, biology, economics, and computer science.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of chaos models.

Key players in chaos models – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to chaos models

IBM is a leading patent filer in chaos model. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing adaptive learning rate schedule in distributed stochastic gradient descent. A method for performing machine learning includes assigning processing jobs to a plurality of model learners, using a central parameter server. The processing jobs includes solving gradients based on a current set of parameters. As the results from the processing job are returned, the set of parameters is iterated.

A degree of staleness of the solving of the second gradient is determined based on a difference between the set of parameters when the jobs are assigned and the set of parameters when the jobs are returned. The learning rates used to iterate the parameters based on the solved gradients are proportional to the determined degrees of staleness.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include NEC and Ecolab.

In terms of geographic reach, Tractable leads the pack, followed by Certis CISCO Security and 1QB Information Technologies. In terms of application diversity, Elekta holds the top position, followed by Siemens, and Enveil.

Chaos models provide insights into the underlying dynamics of complex systems, revealing patterns and behaviours that are not apparent through traditional linear models. They help in understanding and predicting the behaviour of systems that exhibit sensitivity to initial conditions, allowing for better decision-making and control strategies. Chaos models are applied in various fields, including weather forecasting, population dynamics, financial markets, and cryptography.

