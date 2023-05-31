The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing customer expectations for personalised and efficient service, the need for cost-effective and scalable customer support solutions, and the rising demand for seamless omnichannel experiences, as well as growing importance of technologies such as chatbots and virtual assistants that can understand and respond to customer queries in real-time, sentiment analysis algorithms that gauge customer emotions, and predictive analytics models that assist in forecasting customer needs. Additionally, cloud computing infrastructure and big data analytics play a crucial role in handling and processing large volumes of customer data for enhanced insights and decision-making. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Intelligent contact centres.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adverserial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Intelligent contact centres is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Intelligent contact centres refer to customer service centres that leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver highly personalised and efficient customer support. These contact centres are specifically designed to automate operations, minimise expenses, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 760+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of intelligent contact centres.

Key players in intelligent contact centres – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to intelligent contact centres

Alphabet is a leading patent filer in intelligent contact centres. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing methods, apparatus, and computer readable media related to utilising a context of an ongoing human-to-computer dialog to enhance the ability of an automated assistant to interpret and respond when a user abruptly transitions between different domains (subjects).

In various implementations, natural language input may be received from a user during an ongoing human-to-computer dialog with an automated assistant. Grammar(s) may be selected to parse the natural language input. The selecting may be based on topic(s) stored as part of a contextual data structure associated with the ongoing human-to-computer dialog.

The natural language input may be parsed based on the selected grammar(s) to generate parse(s). Based on the parse(s), a natural language response may be generated and output to the user using an output device. Any topic(s) raised by the parse(s) or the natural language response may be identified and added to the contextual data structure.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Afiniti Europe Technologies leads the pack, followed by Adaptive Spectrum and Global Telstarlink. In terms of application diversity, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory holds the top position, followed by Kudelski and Zhejiang Prism Holographic Technology.

Intelligent contact centres have transformed the customer service landscape, revolutionising the way organisations interact with their customers. The innovation involves the integration of artificial intelligence technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, to enable advanced and automated customer support systems.

