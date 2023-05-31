Vasanthi Vara

The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-quality imaging in various industries such as healthcare, surveillance, and entertainment, and the growing importance of technologies such as image processing, pattern recognition, and machine learning algorithms that enable efficient and reliable detection and removal of motion artefacts. These technologies contribute to improved image and video analysis, enabling better decision-making and enhancing the overall user experience. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Motion artefact analysis.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Motion artefact analysis is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Motion artefact analysis is a method employed to identify and measure distortions caused by movement in imaging data. It is commonly used in medical imaging, like MRI and ultrasound, to evaluate data quality and detect sources of artifacts. The analysis entails comparing measured values to expected values, such as signal intensities or noise levels, in order to identify the presence of motion artefacts. These artefacts may arise from patient motion or external factors beyond control, impacting the accuracy of the imaging results.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of motion artefact analysis.

Key players in motion artefact analysis – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to motion artefact analysis

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Heartflow 245 Unlock company profile
Siemens 86 Unlock company profile
Enlitic 51 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 44 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 38 Unlock company profile
Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare 31 Unlock company profile
Fujifilm 30 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 21 Unlock company profile
Medtronic 20 Unlock company profile
Canon 19 Unlock company profile
Elekta 18 Unlock company profile
Vektor Medical 17 Unlock company profile
Sumitomo Chemical 16 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 16 Unlock company profile
Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris 16 Unlock company profile
Abbott Laboratories 16 Unlock company profile
Kheiron Medical Technologies 15 Unlock company profile
Curemetrix 15 Unlock company profile
Cleerly 13 Unlock company profile
Johnson & Johnson 13 Unlock company profile
Heuron 12 Unlock company profile
Olympus 12 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 12 Unlock company profile
Tencent 11 Unlock company profile
PhysIQ 11 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 11 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 10 Unlock company profile
Stryker 10 Unlock company profile
Topcon 10 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 10 Unlock company profile
Brainvivo 9 Unlock company profile
General Electric 9 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 8 Unlock company profile
Amorepacific Group 8 Unlock company profile
Omron Tateisi Electronics 8 Unlock company profile
Bio-Tree Systems 8 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 7 Unlock company profile
Light AI 7 Unlock company profile
Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence 6 Unlock company profile
Gree Electric Appliances 6 Unlock company profile
Ecole de technologie superieure 6 Unlock company profile
Procter & Gamble 6 Unlock company profile
VIDA Diagnostics 6 Unlock company profile
Straumann 6 Unlock company profile
Niramai Health Analytix 6 Unlock company profile
Cedars-Sinai Health System 6 Unlock company profile
OtoNexus Medical Technologies 5 Unlock company profile
NEC 5 Unlock company profile
Vigilance Health Imaging Network 5 Unlock company profile
Lunit 5 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Heartflow is a leading patent filer in the field of motion artefact analysis.

One of the company’s patents focuses on a system for determining cardiovascular information for a patient, which involves a computer system that receives patient-specific data about the heart's geometry and creates a three-dimensional model of the heart based on this data. Additionally, the computer system generates a physics-based model related to blood flow and calculates the fractional flow reserve within the patient's heart using the three-dimensional model and the physics-based model.Other prominent patent filers in the space include Siemens and Enlitic.

By geographic reach, Curemetrix leads the pack, followed by Omron Tateisi Electronics and Kheiron Medical Technologies. In terms of application diversity, Microsoft holds the top position, followed by Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence and Tencent.

Motion artefact analysis refers to the application of artificial intelligence techniques to detect, analyse, and mitigate motion artfacts in digital images or videos. Motion artifacts are distortions or anomalies that occur due to movement during image or video capture, which can degrade the overall quality and affect accurate analysis. AI algorithms, such as deep learning and computer vision, are used to automatically identify and remove these artifacts, resulting in clearer and more accurate visual data.

To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.

