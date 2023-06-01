The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the advancements in deep learning and neural networks, increasing demand for high-quality video content, growth of video streaming platforms and advancements in computational power that have facilitated the training and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) models for video coding. Further, AI algorithms can analyse video frames, predict future frames, and encode them with higher compression ratios while preserving visual quality. This has resulted in growing importance of technologies such as deep learning models, motion estimation algorithms, and adaptive encoding techniques in predictive video coding. . In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Predictive video coding.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial networks (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Predictive video coding is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Predictive video coding is an efficient method of video compression that utilises encoded frames and motion vectors to anticipate upcoming frames, resulting in reduced file sizes and improved efficiency. This technique is widely employed by popular video streaming platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to enhance streaming services and optimise bandwidth usage.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of predictive video coding.

Key players in predictive video coding – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to predictive video coding

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is a leading patent filer in the field of predictive video coding. One of the company’s patents describes a coding method that is used to divide pixels of a chrominance component into blocks and generate prediction values for each pixel based on selected prediction methods. The generated prediction values are then compared to real pixel values to calculate differential values. These differential values, along with information about the selected prediction method, are coded using a predetermined method.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Sony Group and Canon.

By geographic reach, KT leads the pack, followed by Dolby Laboratories and Toshiba. In terms of application diversity, SoftBank Group holds the top position, followed by Microsoft and Sharp.

AI innovation in predictive video coding has revolutionised video compression and delivery. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, AI can predict and encode video frames more efficiently, reducing file sizes while maintaining high-quality playback. This technology addresses the increasing demand for high-resolution video streaming and storage by optimising bandwidth usage and storage requirements. Predictive video coding also contributes to improved video streaming experiences, reduced bandwidth costs, and enhanced video delivery across different platforms and devices.

To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.