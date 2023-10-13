The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the rising demand for hands-free and voice-activated technologies in applications such as virtual assistants, smart home systems, and automotive interfaces, and growing importance of technologies such as deep neural networks for robust speech recognition, natural language understanding for command interpretation, and continuous improvement through machine learning algorithms, collectively driving advancements in voice recognition artificial intelligence (AI). In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in technology: voice recognition AI. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, GenAI for design, finite element simulation, and deep reinforcement learning are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. AI in EHR, intelligent predictive maintenance, and forward inferencing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Voice recognition AI is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Voice recognition AI utilizes artificial intelligence technologies to discern and comprehend human speech, involving the processing of voice signals to extract pertinent information and execute actions in response to recognized speech. These systems commonly employ machine learning algorithms, training on extensive voice datasets, enabling them to comprehend and respond to spoken commands and inquiries.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 2,200+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of voice recognition AI.

Key players in voice recognition AI – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to voice recognition AI

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in voice recognition AI, Google is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at disclosure pertaining to a system for processing data to trigger specific applications for execution. It involves receiving an audio input, parsing it to identify a command, and determining which functionalities of digital assistant applications, one hosted in the vehicle and another accessible via a client device, can support the command. Based on this determination, the system selects and invokes the appropriate digital assistant application. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Electronics and Microsoft.

In terms of application diversity, Walmart leads the pack, while Ford Global Technologies and AT&T stood in the second and third positions, respectively. In terms of geographical reach, Apple held the top position, followed by Walmart and Meta Platforms.



Voice recognition AI is of paramount importance as it enables seamless communication between humans and machines, revolutionizing how we interact with technology. It finds extensive applications in various industries including healthcare, automotive, customer service, and accessibility tools, fundamentally enhancing user experience and accessibility for individuals with diverse needs.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

