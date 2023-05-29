The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) audio, spatial audio processing, binaural audio, object-based audio, and head-tracking and motion sensors that are revolutionising the way people perceive and interact with sound. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: AR audio.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

AR audio is a key innovation area in technology

The augmented reality (AR) audio refers to an immersive technology that superimposes sound onto real-world surroundings. By employing 3D spatial audio, it enhances the authenticity and captivating nature of the listener's experience. AR audio finds utility across a wide range of applications, encompassing virtual reality gaming as well as augmented reality encounters.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AR audio.

Key players in AR audio – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AR audio

Dolby Laboratories is one of the leading patent filers in AR audio. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods of generating encoded audio programmes involving discontinuity-corrected, multi-channel audio content. The company also filed patents related to encoders, decoders, and rendering systems for AR audio.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Nokia and Sony Group.

In terms of geographic reach, Huawei leads the pack, followed by Dolby Laboratories and Philips. In terms of application diversity, Roland holds the top position, followed by Noveto Systems and Alphabet.

AR audio enriches the user experience by adding a layer of realism, spatial awareness, and interactivity to virtual and augmented reality applications, making it a significant advancement in immersive technologies.

