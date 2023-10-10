The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and accurate identity verification solutions, surge in digital transactions, coupled with heightened security concerns, and growing importance of technologies such as biometric authentication, machine learning, and pattern recognition algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in technology: automated profile matching. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, network-on-a-chip, in-memory computing, and aural exciters are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Electron beam lithography, OLED pixel compensation circuits, and PCI power management are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are capacitive touch panels and emergency communications network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Automated profile matching is a key innovation area in technology

Automated profile matching involves employing algorithms and data analysis to correlate various profiles using specific attributes. In practical terms, this may entail examining user data from diverse origins to detect recurring trends and preferences, subsequently leveraging these findings to pair users exhibiting akin interests or behaviors.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 330+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of automated profile matching.

Key players in automated profile matching – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to automated profile matching

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in automated profile matching, Meta Platforms is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at describing a process that involves accessing a graph data arrangement containing numerous nodes and edges linking them. Upon receiving a request to transmit content from the initial user to the second user, sending the content to the second user is restricted if the node representing both users is linked in the graph data structure through a sequence of nodes and edges that includes an unauthorized node. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Tencent and Microsoft.

In terms of application diversity, OrCam Technologies leads the pack, while Toyota Motor and Qualcomm stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Socure held the top position, followed by OrCam Technologies and Sgrouples.



Automated profile matching by harnessing advanced algorithms and data analytics enables swift and accurate correlation of profiles based on distinct characteristics. The technology is instrumental in enhancing user experiences, tailoring services, and ensuring secure transactions in various domains, including finance, healthcare, and online platforms. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in fraud prevention and regulatory compliance, bolstering security measures.

