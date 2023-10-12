The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing need for secure and reliable AI solutions, as well as a rising demand for decentralized data handling, and growing importance of technologies such as smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Blockchain in technology: blockchain AI. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Blockchain AI is a key innovation area in blockchain

Blockchain AI pertains to the integration of artificial intelligence methods and technologies within the realm of blockchain. This encompasses the utilization of AI algorithms for the examination and decision-making processes rooted in blockchain data, as well as harnessing blockchain advancements to augment the capabilities and effectiveness of AI systems.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of blockchain AI.

Key players in blockchain AI – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to blockchain AI

Among the companies innovating in blockchain AI, Eluvio is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at developing systems, devices, apparatus, computer program products, and methods that incorporate elements of a decentralized content framework for distributing digital content onto an overlay network. In certain implementations, nodes within the framework of the overlay network are established within an application layer, distinct from an internet protocol layer. A primary node within the framework is configured to: receive a client's request to publish a portion of a content object onto the overlay network; ascertain the specific partition within the overlay network for storing the content object segment; dispatch a network request to furnish the content object segment to one or more additional nodes within the framework; obtain one or more notifications affirming that the specified nodes store the target partition; and disseminate the content object segment to said nodes for storage. Other prominent patent filers in the space include IBM and Sony.

In terms of application diversity, eBay leads the pack, while Anchor Labs and Armorblox stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, InVitae held the top position, followed by Eluvio and Sita Information Networking Computing.



Blockchain ensures data integrity, security, and transparency in AI-driven systems by leveraging the decentralized and immutable nature of blockchain. This synergy addresses critical concerns surrounding data privacy and trust in AI decision-making processes. It finds applications in sectors like healthcare, finance, and supply chain, where secure and transparent AI-driven operations are crucial.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData's latest thematic research report on Blockchain.

