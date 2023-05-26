The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by cloud as a critical enabler of digital transformation. Scalability, cost efficiency, accessibility, innovation, and security benefits are driving the widespread adoption and fuelling the rapid pace of cloud innovation. Also, growing importance of technologies such as network performance monitoring (NPM) tools, network security monitoring (NSM) tools, predictive analytics tools, cloud access security brokers (CASBs) and software-defined networking (SDN), among others, are driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: AI-assisted network management.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating system, AI-assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network (WAN), fog computing, and centralised telemetry systems, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

AI-assisted network management is a key innovation area in cloud

AI-assisted network management in cloud refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and algorithms to optimise network operations and management processes in cloud environments. It involves analysing network data, predicting network performance, automating tasks such as configuration, troubleshooting, and policy enforcement, and providing real-time insights into network performance.

AI-assisted network management can help businesses improve network efficiency, reduce downtime, enhance security, and minimise operational costs. By automating many of the routine tasks associated with network management, IT teams can focus on more strategic activities, such as optimising network architecture and implementing new technologies.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 240+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AI-assisted network management.

Key players in AI-assisted network management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AI-assisted network management

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Cisco is the leading patent filer in AI-assisted network management. The company’s patents are aimed at enhancing the use of AI in network management as evidenced by the grant of several patents in this field.

Other prominent innovators in this space include Huawei, International Business Machines (IBM), and Ericsson.

Ipanema Technologies, Permutive and Emerson Electric are some of the top companies in terms of geographic reach. The leading companies, in terms of application diversity, include Ayyeka Technologies, AO Kaspersky Lab and Amazon.com.

AI-assisted network management in cloud is becoming increasingly important as cloud networks become more complex and businesses rely more on cloud-based applications and services.

