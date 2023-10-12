The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure, the rising adoption of virtualization technologies in data centers, the proliferation of cloud computing, and the need for cost-effective, centralized management solutions, as well as growing importance of technologies such as virtualization software, cloud platforms, and advanced management tools. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cloud in technology: hypervisor management. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Hypervisor management is a key innovation area in cloud

Hypervisor management entails the efficient and secure administration and optimization of virtual machines, virtual storage, and virtual networks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 1,060+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of hypervisor management.

Key players in hypervisor management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to hypervisor management

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in cloud-enabled hypervisor management, IBM is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at a computer-implemented procedure, which involves the receipt, through a secure interface control of a computing system, of a request from a requester to retrieve a page from the system's memory. If it is established that the requester lacks secure status and a secure-storage bit is activated, access to the page is denied unless an authorization check is carried out. Conversely, if the requester is deemed secure, an authorization check is conducted. Other prominent patent filers in the space include VMware and Intel.

In terms of application diversity, Juniper Networks leads the pack, while Nokia and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stood in the second and third positions, respectively. In terms of geographical reach, Bitdefender Ipr Management held the top position, followed by Micron Technology and NEC.



Cloud-enabled hypervisor management streamlines the allocation of resources, allowing for greater scalability and flexibility in IT infrastructures. The approach is instrumental in meeting the increasing demand for efficient and secure management of virtual machines, storage, and networks. Additionally, it enables centralized control and reduces the need for on-premises hardware, leading to cost savings and improved resource utilization.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.