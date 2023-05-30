The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as interactive voice response (IVR), automatic call distribution (ACD), customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and intelligent routing. These technologies work together to create intelligent contact centres that enhance customer experiences, optimise agent productivity, and improve overall operational effectiveness in delivering customer service. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Intelligent contact centres.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Intelligent contact centres is a key innovation area in cloud

Intelligent contact centres refer to customer service centres that utilise cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver highly personalised and efficient customer support. These contact centres are specifically designed to automate operations, decrease expenses, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 760+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of intelligent contact centres.

Key players in intelligent contact centres – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to intelligent contact centres

Alphabet is one of the leading patent filers in intelligent contact centres. The company’s patents are aimed at methods, apparatus, and computer readable media for utilising a context of an ongoing human-to-computer dialog to enhance the ability of an automated assistant to interpret and respond when a user abruptly transitions between different domains (subjects).

A natural language input may be received from a user during an ongoing human-to-computer dialog with an automated assistant. Grammar may be selected to parse the natural language input. The selecting may be based on topic stored as part of a contextual data structure associated with the ongoing human-to-computer dialog.

The natural language input may be parsed based on the selected grammar. Based on the parse, a natural language response may be generated and conveyed to the user using an output device. Any topics raised by the parse or the natural language response may be identified and added to the contextual data structure.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung and Microsoft.

By geographic reach, Afiniti Europe Technologies leads the pack, followed by Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment and iRobot. In terms of application diversity, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory holds the top position, followed by Rateze Remote Mgmt and Kudelski.

Intelligent contact centres play a vital role in delivering exceptional customer service, driving operational efficiency, and contributing to business success. They enable businesses to meet evolving customer expectations, optimise resource utilisation, and leverage data insights to continuously improve their customer support capabilities.

