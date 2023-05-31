The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as liquid cooling loops, direct-to-chip cooling, cold plates, and immersion cooling. These technologies collectively enable liquid-cooled data centres to effectively manage and dissipate heat generated by high-density computing equipment. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Liquid-cooled data centres.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Liquid-cooled data centres is a key innovation area in cloud

Liquid-cooled data centres employ liquid, such as water or oil, to cool servers and components, replacing conventional air-cooling methods. This approach offers enhanced efficiency, reduces energy expenses, and safeguards equipment from overheating, thereby prolonging its lifespan.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of liquid-cooled data centres.

Key players in liquid-cooled data centres – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to liquid-cooled data centres

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Dell Technologies is one of the leading patent filers in liquid-cooled data centres. The company’s patents are aimed at a direct-contact liquid-cooled (DL) rack information handling system (RIHS) that includes liquid cooled (LC) nodes having a chassis received in a respective chassis-receiving bay of the rack and containing heat-generating functional components.

The LC node is configured with a system of conduits to receive direct contact of cooling liquid to regulate the ambient temperature of the node and provide cooling to the functional components inside the node by removing heat generated by the heat-generating functional components.

The chassis has a leak containment barrier configured with a trough that underlays a portion of the system of conduits of the LC node and forms a drain path to a drain port of the chassis. In one or more embodiments, the storage drive carrier has vibration absorbing material that mitigates vibrations of a storage drive placed in the storage drive carrier.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Asetek and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

By geographic reach, OVH Groupe leads the pack, followed by DownUnder GeoSolutions and Tactus Technology. In terms of application diversity, OVH Groupe holds the top position, followed by Micro-Star International and Vertiv.

Liquid-cooled data centres provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable cooling solutions that can support the growing demands of modern data centre infrastructure. By optimising cooling performance, these data centres contribute to improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and a more environmentally friendly approach to data c-entre operations. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.