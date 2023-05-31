The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as content-addressable memory, dynamic random access memory, static random access memory, and non-volatile memory technologies. These technologies collectively enable multiple access memory arrays to provide concurrent access to memory cells by multiple operations, allowing for efficient and parallel data processing in various computing systems and applications. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Multiple access memory arrays.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Multiple access memory arrays is a key innovation area in cloud

Multiple access memory arrays are memory systems in computers that enable multiple devices to access data simultaneously. These devices can include processors, storage systems, or other computer components. The purpose of these arrays is to enhance system performance by eliminating the necessity of maintaining multiple copies of the same data in different locations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of multiple access memory arrays.

Key players in multiple access memory arrays – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to multiple access memory arrays

Micron Technology is one of the leading patent filers in multiple access memory arrays. The company’s patents are aimed at methods of operating a non-volatile memory module. The method may include filling a first plurality of pages of a first non-volatile memory with first data from a first data lane that includes a first volatile memory device and filling a second plurality of pages of the first non-volatile memory device with second data from a second data lane that includes a second volatile memory device. In certain examples, the first plurality of pages may not include data from the second data lane.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and SK Square.

By geographic reach, Infineon Technologies leads the pack, followed by NeuroBlade and Taiyo Yuden. In terms of application diversity, Intel holds the top position, followed by Sony Group and Netlist.

Multiple access memory arrays play a crucial role in improving system performance, reducing data transfer overhead, optimising resource utilisation, simplifying data coherency, and offering scalability and cost efficiency in various computing environments. They enable concurrent data access and processing, enhancing the overall efficiency and responsiveness of computer systems. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.