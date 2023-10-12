The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing demand for flexible and dynamic IT infrastructures, along with the rising adoption of virtualization technologies in various industries, and growing importance of technologies such as memory ballooning, memory overcommitment, and memory deduplication. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Cloud in technology: virtual machine memory management. Buy the report here.

Virtual machine memory management is a key innovation area in cloud

Virtual machine memory management encompasses strategies and approaches for the effective administration of memory assets within virtualized environments. It entails overseeing tasks such as memory allocation, translating virtual addresses, optimizing caches, swapping pages, and implementing system-level memory enhancements to enhance the overall performance and productivity of virtualized systems.

Key players in virtual machine memory management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

Patent volumes related to virtual machine memory management

Among the companies innovating in cloud-enabled virtual machine memory management, Intel is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at a disclosure describing a processor comprising a hardware input/output memory management unit (IOMMU) and a core responsible for executing an instruction to capture a payload originating from a virtual machine (VM). The payload includes details like a guest Bus Device Function (BDF) identifier, a guest Address Space Identifier (ASID), and a guest address range. The core then accesses a virtual machine control structure stored in memory to retrieve pointers to both a first set and a second set of translation tables. By navigating through these sets, the core converts the guest BDF identifier into a host BDF identifier using the first set, and similarly, transforms the guest ASID into a host ASID using the second set. These host identifiers are subsequently stored in the payload. Finally, an administrative command, comprising the payload, is sent to the hardware IOMMU to carry out the invalidation process for the specified guest address range. Other prominent patent filers in the space include VMware and Qualcomm.

In terms of application diversity, Micron Technology leads the pack, while Unisys and VMware stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Bitdefender Ipr Management held the top positions, followed by Renesas Electronics and Citrix Systems.



Cloud-enabled virtual machine memory management revolutionizes how memory resources are allocated and utilized in virtualized systems. By leveraging cloud-based solutions, it allows for efficient management of memory allocation, address translation, cache optimization, page swapping, and overall memory optimization. The approach significantly enhances the performance and efficiency of virtualized systems. Furthermore, it enables dynamic resource allocation, ensuring that virtual machines receive the necessary memory resources as per their requirements.

