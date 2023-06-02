The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for scalable and reliable storage solutions, the growing volume of data generated by businesses and individuals, and the need for efficient data access and recovery. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as distributed storage algorithms, data striping, parity calculations, and network protocols. These storage solutions offer improved data reliability, performance, and scalability, making them ideal for modern data-intensive applications and environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Distributed RAID drives.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Distributed RAID drives is a key innovation area in technology

Distributed RAID (redundant array of independent disks) drives encompass a data storage system that combines multiple hard disk drives across various physical locations, such as distinct servers, into a unified storage unit. This arrangement enables the distribution of data across these drives, offering enhanced redundancy and optimised performance.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of distributed RAID drives.

Key players in distributed RAID drives – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to distributed RAID drives

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Pure Storage is a leading patent filer in distributed RAID drives. One of the company’s patents describes methods used in dispersed storage network (DSN) to retrieve encoded data from an impaired storage unit. The DSN's computing device sends requests to multiple storage units, including the impaired one, to recover a minimum number of encoded data slices. If the impaired unit cannot quickly retrieve the requested data slice, it promptly issues a quasi-error response. Upon receiving less than the required number of data slices and a quasi-error response, the computing device may request slices from other units or instruct the impaired unit to continue processing the request.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include International Business Machines (IBM) and Pivot3.

By geographic reach, Marvell Technology leads the pack, followed by Alphabet and Huawei Investment. In terms of application diversity, Cisco Systems holds the top position, followed by Toshiba and DataDirect Networks.

Distributed RAID drives are storage systems that employ a distributed approach to data redundancy and recovery. By distributing data across multiple drives in a network, they provide fault tolerance and enhanced data protection. Distributed RAID drives ensure data reliability, fault tolerance, and efficient data access by leveraging the collective capabilities of multiple drives in different locations.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.