The technology sector remains a hub of innovative activity, primarily fuelled by the convergence of technological progress, heightened connectivity, and the necessity for companies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in a swiftly transforming marketplace, as well as growing importance of technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), sensors, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), simulation and modelling software, data analytics, and machine learning. These technologies, when integrated and tailored to specific applications, enable the creation, management, and utilisation of digital twins. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Digital twins.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software-defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Digital twins is a key innovation area in IoT

Digital twins refer to virtual representations of physical assets that enable real-time data collection, monitoring, and analysis, offering a holistic perspective on asset performance. By detecting patterns, identifying issues, and making predictions about future outcomes, the data derived from digital twins empowers businesses to improve operations through enhanced asset understanding and informed decision-making.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of digital twins.

Key players in digital twins – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to digital twins

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Strong Force Iot Portfolio 2016 211 Unlock company profile
State Grid 206 Unlock company profile
China Southern Power Grid 88 Unlock company profile
General Electric 47 Unlock company profile
Boeing 29 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 27 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 27 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 27 Unlock company profile
Emerson Electric 26 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 22 Unlock company profile
Siemens 21 Unlock company profile
Honeywell International 20 Unlock company profile
Drishti Technologies 17 Unlock company profile
Resideo Technologies 16 Unlock company profile
State Grid Information and Telecommunication 15 Unlock company profile
Johnson Controls International 14 Unlock company profile
China General Nuclear Power 14 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 13 Unlock company profile
PCS-MOSAIC 13 Unlock company profile
Fanuc 12 Unlock company profile
Yokogawa Electric 11 Unlock company profile
Armstrong Partnership 11 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 10 Unlock company profile
Rockwell Automation 10 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 9 Unlock company profile
State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power 9 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi 8 Unlock company profile
General Motors 8 Unlock company profile
Raytheon Technologies 8 Unlock company profile
CRRC Group 8 Unlock company profile
Nippon Steel 7 Unlock company profile
Pluralsight 7 Unlock company profile
Splunk 7 Unlock company profile
NARI Technology 7 Unlock company profile
Caterpillar 7 Unlock company profile
CommVault Systems 7 Unlock company profile
Accenture 7 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 7 Unlock company profile
Omron Tateisi Electronics 7 Unlock company profile
NARI Group 6 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 6 Unlock company profile
China Huaneng Group 6 Unlock company profile
ServiceNow 6 Unlock company profile
Yanmar 6 Unlock company profile
Daesung Industrial 6 Unlock company profile
Peloton Interactive 6 Unlock company profile
China Tobacco International 6 Unlock company profile
Capital One Financial 5 Unlock company profile
Air Liquide 5 Unlock company profile
Schneider Electric 5 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Strong Force Iot Portfolio 2016 is one of the leading patent filers in digital twins. The company’s patents are aimed at methods and systems for a monitoring system for data collection in an industrial environment including a data collector communicatively coupled to a plurality of input channels connected to data collection points operationally coupled to at least one industrial component in at least one of an industrial boiler system or industrial pipeline system.

The system uses a data storage structured to store a library of stored noise patterns associated with operation of at least one industrial component; a data acquisition circuit structured to interpret a plurality of detection values from the collected data; and a data analysis circuit structured to analyse the collected data, determine a measured noise pattern for the at least one industrial component, and compare the measured noise pattern to the library of stored noise patterns to identify a changed condition of the at least one industrial component.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include State Grid Corporation of China and China Southern Power Grid.

By geographic reach, Armstrong Partnership leads the pack, followed by Nippon Steel and Yanmar. In terms of application diversity, Peloton Interactive holds the top position, followed by Splunk and Furukawa.

Digital twins play a crucial role in driving operational excellence, optimising asset performance, fostering innovation, and enabling data-driven decision-making. It has ability to transform industries by harnessing real-time data, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and mitigating risks, ultimately leading to improved productivity and business outcomes.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.