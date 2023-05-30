The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by heightened connectivity and advanced wireless communication systems, digital transformation across industries, the demand for smart home solutions, increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and growing importance of technologies such as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), firewalls and routers, two-factor authentication, and biometric authentication. Home automation network security systems use secure communication protocols such as transport layer security (TLS) and secure shell (SSH) to ensure encrypted and secure communication between devices and the home automation network. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Home automation network security.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification and wearable physiological monitors, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Home automation network security is a key innovation area in IoT

Home automation network security entails protecting home automation systems, devices, and networks against unauthorised entry and malicious assaults. Safeguarding home automation security involves measures like encrypting communications, deploying firewalls, and utilising strong passwords. It also entails vigilant monitoring for suspicious activities and promptly addressing potential threats.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 490+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of home automation network security.

Key players in home automation network security – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to home automation network security

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Qualcomm 1907 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 1731 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 1492 Unlock company profile
Apple 843 Unlock company profile
Intel 826 Unlock company profile
Nokia 707 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 640 Unlock company profile
ZTE 550 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 484 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 481 Unlock company profile
Canon 428 Unlock company profile
InterDigital 421 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 386 Unlock company profile
AT&T 379 Unlock company profile
Xiaomi 369 Unlock company profile
Thales 366 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 331 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 275 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 263 Unlock company profile
Vodafone Group 231 Unlock company profile
LG 224 Unlock company profile
Deutsche Telekom 216 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 212 Unlock company profile
Headwater Research 207 Unlock company profile
NEC 196 Unlock company profile
Headwater Partners I 193 Unlock company profile
Motorola Solutions 185 Unlock company profile
Brother Industries 158 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 157 Unlock company profile
Tencent 148 Unlock company profile
Visa 143 Unlock company profile
Assaloy 131 Unlock company profile
Mastercard 131 Unlock company profile
Siemens 129 Unlock company profile
Legend 129 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 123 Unlock company profile
CommScope 116 Unlock company profile
Convida Wireless 115 Unlock company profile
GuangDong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications 114 Unlock company profile
Koninklijke Philips 112 Unlock company profile
Meta Platforms 111 Unlock company profile
KT 110 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 109 Unlock company profile
Citrix Systems 99 Unlock company profile
MC Familiengesellschaft 98 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 98 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 96 Unlock company profile
General Motors 92 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 87 Unlock company profile
FedEx 86 Unlock company profile

Qualcomm is a leading patent filer in home automation network security. The company’s patents are aimed at describing methods, systems, and devices for wireless communication.

A user equipment (UE) may determine that a security context with a network node has been established for more than a threshold time period. The UE may identify, based on a key hierarchy, a parent network node associated with the network node and transmit a key refresh request message to the parent network node to trigger a key refresh procedure between the parent network node and the network node.

The UE may also perform a procedure with the network node to establish a new security context based on the key refresh procedure.

Other prominent patent filers in the home automation network security space include Huawei and Samsung.

By geographic reach, CSR leads the pack, followed by CellTrust and EMPI. In terms of application diversity, ICU Medical holds the top position, followed by Texas Instruments and ResMed.

Home automation network security ensures the privacy, safety, and protection of individuals and their smart home environments. By implementing robust security measures, homeowners can mitigate the risks of unauthorised access, data breaches, and cyber threats, providing peace of mind and a secure digital living experience.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.