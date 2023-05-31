The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, the need for faster and more reliable switching capabilities, compact form factors, and advancements in optoelectronic technologies, and the growing importance of optoelectronic materials, such as LEDs or OLEDs, and advanced semiconductor devices. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Light emitting switches.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Light emitting switches is a key innovation area in technology

Light-emitting switches are versatile devices that integrate the functions of a light switch and a light source. They are commonly utilised to provide illumination in dimly lit spaces like closets, hallways, and stairwells. When activated, light emitting switches emit a bright light, which automatically dims or turns off when not in use. These switches are gaining popularity owing to their energy-efficient operation and convenient functionality, offering a practical solution for efficient lighting control.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of light emitting switches.

Key players in light emitting switches – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to light-emitting switches

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Apple is a leading patent filer in the light-emitting switches space. One of the company’s patents describes a light-emitting assembly used in a keyboard assembly for an electronic device. The assembly includes a phosphor structure, transparent material on the side surfaces, and an epoxy layer on the back surface. It also includes a mask layer on the top surface and a light source within the phosphor structure for emitting light.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Lite-On Technology and Primax Electronics.

By geographic reach, Thales leads the pack, followed by Nissha and Rohinni. In terms of application diversity, G.Skill International Enterprise holds the top position, followed by XYZ Interactive Technologies and Microsoft.

Light-emitting switches provide illumination in areas where traditional switches alone may not suffice, such as closets, hallways, and stairwells. Light-emitting switches offer a practical and efficient solution for lighting control, enhancing user experience and providing added functionality in various residential and commercial settings. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.