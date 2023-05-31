The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for collaborative workspaces, remote collaboration, and virtual training applications, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced graphics rendering, spatial tracking, real-time communication, and gesture recognition in enabling users to interact and communicate within a virtual environment in a more natural and intuitive way. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Multi-user immersive interfaces.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Multi-user immersive interfaces is a key innovation area in technology

Multi-user immersive interfaces are advanced computer systems that enable real-time interaction among multiple users within a virtual environment. These interfaces commonly incorporate virtual reality (VR) headsets and various sensory input devices like haptic controllers and motion tracking devices. Their primary objective is to deliver a highly realistic and immersive experience, promoting seamless collaboration among users in a shared virtual space.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of multi-user immersive interfaces.

Key players in multi-user immersive interfaces – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to multi-user immersive interfaces

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Magic Leap is a leading patent filer in the field of multi-user immersive interfaces.

One of the company's patents describes an augmented reality display system with passable world model data containing map points representing real-world objects. The system includes a processor that communicates with individual augmented reality display systems, transmitting a portion of the passable world model data based on the respective locations of the individual systems. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and Sony Group.

By geographic reach, SoftBank Group leads the pack, followed by Comcast and Canon. In terms of application diversity, Uber Technologies holds the top position, followed by Snap and Surgical Theater.

Multi-user immersive interfaces provide a shared virtual environment where multiple users can simultaneously engage and collaborate. These interfaces utilise technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), to create immersive experiences. They have the potential to enhance various fields, including education, entertainment, training, and social interactions. Multi-user immersive interfaces foster collaboration, communication, and shared experiences among users, enabling them to engage in interactive and collaborative activities in a virtual world.

