The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for secure communication in sectors such as finance, defence, and healthcare, as well as advancements in quantum technologies, and the growing importance of technologies such as quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, quantum repeaters, and quantum encryption protocols. These technologies have the potential to revolutionise secure communication by providing unprecedented levels of data protection and confidentiality. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Photonic quantum communication.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Photonic quantum communication is a key innovation area in technology

Photonic quantum communication is an advanced method of secure information exchange using photons based on the principles of quantum mechanics. By leveraging the properties of quantum particles, it enables encryption and transmission of data in a highly secure manner, protecting against interception and tampering. This technology is rapidly advancing and holds promising applications in secure financial transactions, military communications, and data storage, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 70 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of photonic quantum communication.

Key players in photonic quantum communication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to photonic quantum communication

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Toshiba is a leading patent filer in photonic quantum communication space. One of the company’s patents helps understand a component of a quantum communication system which consists of an input section with multiple waveguides and a decoder section with multiple decoders. The input and decoder sections are integrated on a single substrate, allowing continuous and interconnected waveguides. The waveguides in the input section direct light pulses to the waveguides of the decoder section, enabling parallel operation of the decoders.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei and Nokia.

By geographic reach, Max-Planck-Gesellschaft leads the pack, followed by Telefonica and Arqit. In terms of application diversity, CEA holds the top position, followed by Forschungszentrum Julich and Alphabet.

Photonic quantum communication offers highly secure and tamper-proof communication channels. By utilising the principles of quantum mechanics, photonic quantum communication enables the transmission of information in a way that is resistant to interception and manipulation. This technology holds great promise for applications requiring secure data transmission, such as secure financial transactions, military communications, and data storage. It has the potential to revolutionise the field of communication and enhance the security of sensitive information.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.