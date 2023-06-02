The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for high-speed data transfer, growing data volumes, and the importance of data integrity in critical applications, and growing importance of technologies such as error detection codes, parity checks, checksum algorithms, and advanced error correction. These technologies help to maintain data accuracy and minimise the risk of data loss or corruption. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: RAID transmission error detection.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

RAID transmission error detection is a key innovation area in technology

Redundant array of independent disks (RAID) transmission error detection is the utilisation of RAID technology to identify and rectify transmission errors occurring between multiple computers connected in a network. It employs algorithms and codes to compare transmitted data and ensure error-free and uncorrupted data reception. When errors are detected, the RAID system takes appropriate measures to enable successful communication among the computers.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of RAID transmission error detection.

Key players in RAID transmission error detection – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to RAID transmission error detection

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Pure Storage is a leading patent filer in the RAID transmission error detection space. One of the company’s patents describes methods used in dispersed storage network (DSN) to retrieve encoded data from an impaired storage unit's memory device. The DSN's computing device sends requests to multiple storage units, including the impaired unit, to recover a specified number of encoded data slices. If the impaired unit cannot retrieve the requested slice promptly, it issues a quasi-error response. In response to receiving an insufficient number of slices and a quasi-error response, the computing device can request slices from other units or instruct the impaired unit to continue processing the request for data recovery.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Western Digital and International Business Machines (IBM).

By geographic reach, DataCore Software leads the pack, followed by Raytheon Technologies and Western Digital. In terms of application diversity, Raytheon Technologies holds the top position, followed by SoftBank Group and Pure Storage.

RAID transmission error detection helps to ensure the integrity and reliability of data transmission between computers in a network. By actively detecting and correcting errors during the transmission process, RAID technology helps to prevent data corruption and loss. This is particularly important in critical systems and applications where data accuracy is paramount, such as in large-scale data storage, server environments, and mission-critical operations. RAID transmission error detection enhances data reliability, reduces the risk of data corruption, and contributes to maintaining the overall integrity of the network.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.