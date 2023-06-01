The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for versatile wireless communication solutions across various industries, including telecommunications, defence, and public safety, and growing importance of technologies such as software-based signal processing, programmable radio hardware, and cognitive radio techniques. These technologies work together to provide enhanced flexibility, interoperability, and improved spectrum efficiency, transforming the way wireless communication systems are designed and deployed. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Software-defined radio.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Software-defined radio is a key innovation area in technology

Software-defined radio (SDR) is a communication system in which traditionally hardware-based components such as mixers, filters, amplifiers, and modulators/demodulators are replaced by software running on general-purpose computers or embedded computing devices. This software-based approach allows for flexible and reconfigurable radio functionalities, eliminating the need for dedicated hardware components.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of software-defined radio.

Key players in software-defined radio – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to software-defined radio

Huawei Investment & Holding is a leading patent filer in software-defined radio. One of the company’s patents focuses on a method and apparatus for onboarding network service descriptors (NSDs) in a cross-domain scenario. The method involves a primary orchestrator receiving an NSD onboarding command from a sender, determining the need for a secondary orchestrator to onboard an NSD corresponding to its management domain, and sending an NSD onboarding command to the secondary orchestrator. This ensures consistency and reliability in the NSD onboarding process when deploying NSs across different management domains.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and LM Ericsson.

By geographic reach, Alphabet leads the pack, followed by Cisco Systems and Sony. In terms of application diversity, C3DNA holds the top position, followed by International Business Machines and Siemens.

Technology innovation in software-defined radio has brought significant advancements to the market by enabling flexible and reconfigurable wireless communication systems.

