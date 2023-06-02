The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions in data centres, the rowing popularity of portable devices, and the declining cost of flash memory. This has also resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as NAND (NOT AND) flash memory, controller chips, and advanced data management algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: SSD memory devices.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

SSD memory devices is a key innovation area in technology

Solid-state drives (SSD) memory devices utilise flash memory technology to store data, offering faster and more reliable performance compared to traditional hard drives. Their popularity is rising in both consumer and enterprise applications due to these advantages.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of SSD memory devices.

Key players in SSD memory devices – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to SSD memory devices

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Toshiba is a leading patent filer in the SSD memory devices space. One of the company’s patents describes a memory card that is attached to a host device and contains a data control unit for synchronizing data transfer with the rising and falling edges of a clock signal from the host device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Western Digital and Samsung.

By geographic reach, CardioNet leads the pack, followed by Braemar Mfg and Qualcomm. In terms of application diversity, Braemar Mfg holds the top position, followed by Koninklijke Philips and CardioNet.

SSD memory devices offer faster access times, improved reliability, and higher data transfer rates compared to traditional hard drives. This makes them crucial in enhancing overall system performance, enabling faster boot times, quicker application loading, and efficient data processing. The compact form factor, low power consumption, and resistance to physical shocks further contribute to their significance, making SSD memory devices a preferred choice for both personal and professional computing needs.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.