The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for immersive 3D content in various industries, including entertainment, gaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as depth mapping, frame packing, view synthesis, and advanced compression algorithms. These technologies aim to optimise the storage and transmission of 3D video, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience for users. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Stereoscopic video coding.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Stereoscopic video coding is a key innovation area in technology

Stereoscopic video coding refers to a video compression technique employed for encoding 3D video content, enabling efficient storage and transmission. This technology compresses two distinct video streams, typically representing left-eye and right-eye views, into a single stream that can be decoded in real-time. By combining the two perspectives during decoding, the viewer experiences the illusion of depth and a stereoscopic 3D visual effect.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of stereoscopic video coding.

Key players in stereoscopic video coding – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to stereoscopic video coding

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Panasonic is a leading patent filer in the field of stereoscopic video coding. One of the company’s current patents describes an invention related to an information recording and reproduction device for 3D image playback. It aims to improve screen efficiency by displaying subtitles with stereoscopic images. By setting a video shift mode for each subtitle, the video plane can be adjusted upwards or downwards during playback, allowing for a reframe processing that collects dark frames at the upper or lower end of the subtitle area, thus saving space for subtitle display.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Koninklijke Philips and Qualcomm.

By geographic reach, Dolby Laboratories leads the pack, followed by Sony and Koninklijke Philips. In terms of application diversity, Sony holds the top position, followed by Square Enix and Samsung.

Stereoscopic video coding can efficiently encode and deliver 3D video content. By compressing two separate video streams into a single stream, it enables the storage and transmission of immersive 3D experiences. Stereoscopic video coding allows viewers to perceive depth and enjoy stereoscopic 3D vision, enhancing their visual immersion and engagement with the content. This technology plays a vital role in applications such as 3D movies, virtual reality, and augmented reality, offering a more captivating and realistic visual experience.

