The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the expanding adoption of AR/VR applications across gaming, education, training, and healthcare sectors, the increasing demand for realistic and immersive audio experiences, combined with advancements in audio processing technologies, and growing importance of technologies such as binaural audio rendering, sound field modeling, and advanced audio processing algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData's report on Virtual and augmented reality in technology: AR/VR audio.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

AR/VR audio is a key innovation area in virtual and augmented reality

AR/VR audio encompasses the strategies and approaches employed to generate top-notch spatial audio for immersive encounters within virtual and augmented reality settings. This entails modifying original audio inputs linked to spatial sound origins to produce resultant audio signals that can be managed according to specific factors like proximity and direction.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AR/VR audio.

Key players in AR/VR audio – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AR/VR audio

Among the companies innovating in AR/VR audio, Nokia is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at describing a device that includes mechanisms for simultaneously managing the display of content on both a handheld device and a spatial audio device. Additionally, it enables the user to experience a specific portion of spatial audio content, the first part but not the second, through the handheld device rather than the spatial audio device, in response to a user-initiated action. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Sony and Magic Leap.

In terms of application diversity, Roland leads the pack, while Noveto Systems and HTC stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Noveto Systems held the top position, followed by D-Box Technologies and Sonos.



AR/VR audio enhances the overall user experience by providing realistic and directional sound cues, allowing users to perceive depth and distance in virtual environments. This spatial audio technology plays a crucial role in creating a sense of presence, making virtual experiences feel more authentic and engaging. It is particularly vital in applications like gaming, training simulations, and virtual tours, where accurate audio cues can significantly enhance immersion. As AR and VR technologies continue to advance, the role of audio in creating truly immersive experiences becomes increasingly significant.

