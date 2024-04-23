Innoviz Technologies has patented a LIDAR system with multiple anchored sensing units and integratory processing unit to create a 3D model of a scene larger than individual field of views. The system can wirelessly transmit detailed 3D data to different vehicles based on their type, speed, and location. GlobalData’s report on Innoviz Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Innoviz Technologies, Lidar-guided object detection was a key innovation area identified from patents. Innoviz Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 23%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Lidar system for creating 3d models of large scenes

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Innoviz Technologies Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11885885B2) discloses a LIDAR system comprising multiple anchored LIDAR sensing units, each equipped with a housing, detector, communication unit, and integratory processing unit. These units work together to provide a three-dimensional (3D) model of a scene larger than any individual unit's field of view. The integratory processing unit wirelessly transmits 3D data to vehicles based on their type, speed, or location, with varying levels of detail. Additionally, the system includes processors to determine operational parameters and can incorporate additional sensors like cameras, RADAR, and ultrasound detectors for enhanced functionality.



Furthermore, the patent describes a method for LIDAR processing in a distributed system, where detection information from multiple anchored LIDAR sensing units is processed to create a comprehensive 3D model of the scene. This model is then used to wirelessly transmit data to vehicles based on their characteristics. The system also includes an integratory LIDAR system with a communication module and processing unit to handle data from multiple sensing units and transmit detailed 3D data to vehicles. The integratory processing unit can also influence driving decisions based on the 3D model, showcasing the system's potential applications in autonomous driving and advanced safety features. Overall, the patent highlights the innovative approach to LIDAR technology, emphasizing collaborative data processing and detailed spatial awareness for vehicles in real-time scenarios.

