Insomniac, the critically acclaimed Playstation studio behind Spider-Man 2, has been hit with a huge hack in the form of a ransomware attack.
The hackers, reportedly known as the Rhysida group, released 1.67TB of data, made up of more than 1.3 million files, after Sony-owned Insomniac failed to meet their demands of $2m.
According to Cyber Daily, images and videos of Insomniac’s anticipated Marvel Wolverine game have been found in various places online, as well as personal staff information and a contract detailing future projects by Marvel and Sony’s Playstation.
Much like Rockstar’s hack in 2022, which led to Grand Theft Auto 6’s leak, videos of early development Wolverine footage have become widespread – along with key unannounced details about the game.
The Rhysida ransomware group claimed responsibility for the hack last week, while also claiming it pulled off a similar attack on the British Library last month.
Ransomware hacking refers to perpetrators using malicious software to infiltrate a company’s computer network and lock its files. Hackers will usually demand payment or a ransom to restore the files.
In the space of seven days in 2022, both Uber and Rockstar Games were hacked. The transport giant confirmed that its internal Slack messages were infiltrated as well as a tool used by its finance team to manage invoices.
Both breaches highlight the need for companies of any size to take cybersecurity seriously.
Uber was infiltrated last Thursday, which forced it to immediately turn off many of its internal systems, including its Slack and Google Cloud Platform.
Rockstar also had its internal Slack messages accessed, leading to one of the biggest gaming leaks in history, with more than 90 videos of pre-alpha Grand Theft Auto 6 footage surfacing online.